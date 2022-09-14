Sarasota resident Alaya Knowlton is a winner in the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest, earning her a trip to Hollywood and a week-long master-class workshop.
Her winning art will be published in the international bestselling anthology, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39.
Knowlton, also known as Drazini, was born in 2003 in a small mountain town in California. She moved to Sarasota at five and has grown up there.
She has drawn since she could hold a pen, yet she truly dedicated herself to this passion in middle school. She is inspired by her sister Hana and her family to create works of art, as they have supported and nurtured her passions and her true self through its development.
Since then, Knowlton has directed and worked on short animated films, digital illustrations, and other forms of artwork. Currently, she is beginning to study Game Art: 3D and 2D artwork and animation used to create video games, at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.
Knowlton’s goal is to be able to form the artistic directions of games in the future, to inspire others to do what makes them the most fulfilled.
The Contest, one of the most prestigious writing and illustrating competitions in the world, is currently in its 39th year and. Its judges are some of the premier names in speculative fiction.
The Illustrators of the Future Contest judges include Bob Eggleton (11 Chesley Awards and 7 Hugo Awards), Larry Elmore (Dungeons & Dragons book covers), Echo Chernik (graphic designs for major corporations including Celestial Seasonings tea packaging), Rob Prior (art for Spawn, Heavy Metal comics and Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ciruelo (Eragon Coloring Book).
The Writers of the Future Contest judges include Tim Powers (author of On Stranger Tides), Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert (Dune prequel series), Robert J. Sawyer (Quantum Night), Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn series, The Stormlight Archive), Larry Niven (Ringworld), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), Nnedi Okorafor (Who Fears Death), David Farland (Runelords), and Katherine Kurtz (Deryni series) to name a few.
Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed bestselling science fiction novel, Battlefield Earth, written in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, L. Ron Hubbard created Writers of the Future (writersofthefuture.com) in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers to get that much-needed break.
Due to the success of the Writers of the Future Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was inaugurated five years later.
The intensive mentoring process has proven successful. The 382 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced more than 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art and visually contributed to 68 TV shows, and 40 major movies.
The 452 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 32 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold more than 60 million copies.
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction.
Since inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 38 anthology volumes and awarded more than $1,000,000 cumulatively in prize moneys and royalties.
For more information about the Contests, go to: WritersoftheFuture.com.
