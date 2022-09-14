Illustrator of the Future award winner

Alaya Knowlton is on her way to Hollywood.

Sarasota resident Alaya Knowlton is a winner in the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest, earning her a trip to Hollywood and a week-long master-class workshop.

Her winning art will be published in the international bestselling anthology, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39.


