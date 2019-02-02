SARASOTA — With a unanimous vote, Sarasota County commissioners have authorized the next step in the long-anticipated expansion of the Legacy Trail.
During a public hearing this past Tuesday, commissioners authorized the issuance of up to $65 million in bonds to cover the purchase of the final six miles of the abandoned railway corridor and construction of improvements.
When completed, the trail will stretch from North Port into downtown Sarasota.
“This is a big deal,” Commission Chairman Charles Hines said before calling for a vote on the motion to approve the item. “This is a major step.”
During the Nov. 6, 2018 general election, county voters overwhelmingly indicated their approval, with almost 72 percent of the voters casting ballots in favor of the county borrowing the necessary money to complete the purchase.
Now, if due diligence does not uncover any problems, the county is set to complete the almost $30 million purchase of the final six miles from CSX Transportation and the Gulf Seminole Railway on May 30.
In December 2017, the county completed the purchase of the first 1.7 miles of the extension from Culverhouse Nature Park north to Ashton Road for $7.9 million. The remaining 6 miles of the abandoned railroad corridor into downtown Sarasota carried a purchase price of $30.1 million, which exceeded the limitation in the county charter on how much the county could borrow without voter approval.
Prior to the start of the meeting, during open to the public, Louis Kosiba, vice president of the Friends of the Legacy Trail, thanked commissioners for putting the issue on the ballot and their continued advocacy for the trail.
“It is and will be the premier multi-use trail in Southwest Florida,” Kosiba said of the trail.
Now that commissioners have approved the issuance of the bonds, county staff plan to issue them in two series.
The first series, in the amount of $35 million according to county documents, would be issued prior to the May 30 closing. Those funds would be used for the land acquisition, design costs, and initial improvements in connections in North Port to Venice where the trail commences.
The second series of bonds will be issued at a later date to fund the actual construction of the trail, which has proved to be immensely popular with users.
County budget officials estimate that the debt service on bonds of $65 million will be approximately $4.9 million. That will result in a property tax increase of about $16 for $200,000 in taxable value, although that could vary depending upon the amount of the bonds and any grants the county receives.
While all that will take time, some improvements to the trail will be seen sooner rather than later.
On Jan. 15 commissioners issued directions to County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to explore connections to the trail, such as those from North Port, that didn’t have to wait for design and construction.
Hines said this past Tuesday that residents shouldn’t have to wait two or more years to enjoy access to the trail.
“I’m very excited that we’re moving this forward as quickly as possible,” Hines said.
