SARASOTA – The Sarasota Ballet’s Director, Iain Webb, announced the company’s 2022-2023 season.
Over its seven programs, The Sarasota Ballet will perform 15 works by some of the most celebrated and prestigious choreographers and composers of the ballet world.
Of particular note are six World Premieres featured in the season, which include the much-anticipated "The Spider’s Feast" by Sir David Bintley and a new ballet by Jessica Lang — which will premiere as a part of The Sarasota Ballet’s August residency at the Joyce Theater in New York.
Another season highlight comes in the form of the full-length company premiere of Johan Kobborg’s production of August Bournonville’s "La Sylphide."
One of the oldest surviving ballets and one of Bournonville’s most celebrated works, it provides a poignant contrast to the season’s world premieres.
The season concludes with a program dedicated to the father of American ballet, George Balanchine, paying tribute to the great choreographer in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of his passing.
“New works are a major element of the season, not just from the standpoint of the number of world premieres, but also in the number of new ballets being introduced into our repertoire,” Webb said. “Almost two-thirds of the ballets will never have been performed by The Sarasota Ballet before, which is particularly exciting for both our dancers and audiences!
"Within these premieres you have the perfect counterbalance of exciting world premieres with breathtaking works from ballet history. While one program features up and coming choreographers making new strides, the next sees extraordinary ballets like Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s 'Danses Concertantes' impact audiences and dancers anew.”
In addition to the choreography on stage, The Sarasota Ballet continues its dedication to live music with the return of full orchestral accompaniment to four of its seven programs.
For programs two, three, six, and seven, The Sarasota Ballet will be accompanied by the Sarasota Orchestra performing works by Franz Liszt, Albert Roussel, Herman Severin Løvenskiold, and Giacomo Meyerbeer to name but a few.
“Live music has such a profound impact on how a dancer performs,” said Joseph Volpe, executive director of The Sarasota Ballet. “It changes how they express the choreography and deepens their connection to the ballet, and that of course has a dramatic effect on our audience.
"It’s why we’ve created our Live Music Subscription this Season so that orchestral lovers won’t miss out on a single note.”
Before the 2022-2023 season commences in Sarasota, the company will return to the famed Joyce Theater in New York City August 16-21, closing the theater’s 2022 Spring/Summer season.
The New York performances will feature Sir Frederick Ashton’s Birthday Offering, a world premiere by Jessica Lang, and Sir Frederick Ashton’s "Varii Capricci" -- which returns to New York for the first time since its 1983 world premiere.
Performance Schedule and Ticket Information
Program 1 - Oct. 21-23 - FSU Center for the Performing Arts
- World Premiere with choreography by Ricardo Graziano and music to be announced;
- World Premiere with Choreography by Asia Bui and music to be announced
- World Premiere with choreography by Richard House and music to be announced
Program 2 - Nov. 18-19, 2022 - Sarasota Opera House
- "Danses Concertantes" (Company Premiere) with choreography by Sir Kenneth MacMillan and music by Igor Stravinsky
- Dante Sonata (Company Premiere) with Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton and music by Franz Liszt
- "Rhapsody" with choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton and music by Sergei Rachmaninov
Program 3 - Dec. 16-17, 2022 - Sarasota Opera House
- "Les Patineurs" with choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton and music by Giacomo Meyerbeer
- "The Spider’s Feast" (company premiere) with choreography by Sir David Bintley and music by Albert Roussel
Program 4 - Jan. 27-30, 2023 - FSU Center for the Performing Arts
- World Premiere with choreography by Arcadian Broad and music to be announced
- New Jessica Lang Ballet (Sarasota Premiere) with choreography by Jessica Lang and music to be announced
- "Façade" choreographed by Sir Frederick Ashton with music by Sir William Walton
Program 5 - February 24-27, 2023 - FSU Center for the Performing Arts
- The Sarasota Ballet Presents: Dance Theatre of Harlem
Program 6 - March 24-25, 2023 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
- "La Sylphide" (Company Premiere) with choreography by Johan Kobborg after August Bournonville and music by Herman Severin Løvenskiold
Program 7 - April 28-29 2023 - Sarasota Opera House
- "Divertimento No. 15" with choreography by George Balanchine and music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- "The Four Temperaments" with choreography by George Balanchine and music by Paul Hindemith
- "Western Symphony" with choreography by George Balanchine and music, "American folk tunes arranged by Hershy Kay."
Subscription Tickets
Season subscribers can renew their subscription now. New season subscriptions to The Sarasota Ballet’s 2022-2023 Season will be available May 8, 2022, and Four Ballet Packages will be available starting June 20, 2022.
For information, visit SarasotaBallet.org or call the box office at 941-359-0099, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Individual tickets for The Sarasota Ballet’s 2022 - 2023 Season, starting at $30, go on sale Aug. 16 at SarasotaBallet.org or by calling 941-359-0099.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.