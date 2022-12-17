SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet announces its January Program 4 – “In Rep.”
It includes internationally acclaimed choreographer Jessica Lang’s “Shades of Spring,” a World Premiere commissioned by The Sarasota Ballet for the recent New York-Joyce Theater performance.
“In Rep” also features a world premiere by Company Dancer Arcadian Broad. The Program closes with a beloved Ashton favorite — “Façade,” a series of dance vignettes summarized as a perfect marriage of high art and sheer enjoyment, with a generous dash of genteel camp.
The Sarasota Ballet is also hosting the Sarasota premiere of “Shades of Spring.” Lang is an internationally renowned artistic director and choreographer who has created more than 100 original works for companies such as American Ballet Theatre, Birmingham Royal Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, and National Ballet of Japan.
Lang debuted “Shades of Spring” with The Sarasota Ballet during its recent tour at the Joyce Theatre in New York City this past August. Garnering inspiration from plant roots and the natural world, the ballet is a collaborative endeavor, fusing striking visual art by Roxane Revon, costume design by Jillian Lewis, and Lang’s vision to create an otherworldly stage environment for her choreography translate a theme of interconnectivity within organic matter.
On her experience working with The Sarasota Ballet, Lang said, “Working with Iain Webb and The Sarasota Ballet, and having the privilege of discovering and uncovering the beauty of this company with my artistic vision has been truly special. Having the opportunity to delve into this artistic exploration with artists I respect and admire is valuable and together we hope our audiences will be inspired.”
Company dancer Arcadian Broad maintains the momentum of new works with the World Premiere of his ballet “Frequency Hurtz.”
As an exploration of how several factors such as age, genetics, and environment affect an individual’s auditory and visual realities, “Frequency Hurtz” asks the audience to consider how this concept translates to an art form like dance, which is largely enjoyed based on the viewer’s opinion.
Performance Schedule and Ticket Information
Program 4 – In Rep — Jan. 27-30, FSU Center for Performing Arts
Frequency Hurtz (World Premiere)
Shades of Spring (Sarasota Premiere)
Facade
For ticket and package information, visit SarasotaBallet.org or call the box office at 941-359-0099, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Single Tickets for Program 4 are on sale now, starting at $35.
