SARASOTA -- The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota announces its sixth season, featuring Baroque, Classical, Romantic, contemporary and popular music performed by this professional string orchestra under the direction of Robert Vodnoy.
“The season’s theme, 'In Love with Music,' expresses our excitement over the splendid array of guest artists and music, and our new venues,” Vodnoy said. “We’re looking forward to sharing the joys of live music with our audiences.”
Tickets for concerts are $35 and are available online or at the box office one hour before concert time.
The season opens on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. with Happy Holidays, featuring Corelli's “Christmas Concerto,” Vaughan Williams’ “Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus,” Grieg's “Holberg Suite,” Holcombe's “Christmas Wishes,” and more.
Soloists are Giuseppina Ciarla, harpist, and Scott Kluksdahl, cellist. The concert will be performed at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, the orchestra’s first performance in this venue.
The concert is sponsored by the Raymund Foundation, Donna Woods and William MacMillan, JACOBS Management Consultants, and the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.
Virtuoso Night will be performed on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key. The program opens with J. S. Bach's Piano Concerto in F Minor featuring prize-winning pianist Joseph Kingma and includes music by Mozart, Nielsen and Janacek.
It is sponsored by Stan and Margaret Krol and the Marie Beckman Declaration of Trust.
Celebration, the final concert of the season, will be performed on March 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The program includes music by five Jewish composers in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel.
Levenberg's “Hasidic Scene” features concertmaster Christina Adams. Aslanyan's “Trumpet Concertino” features trumpeter Robert Smith. Levenberg and Aslanyan are living Israeli composers.
The program opens with Mendelssohn’s youthful String Sinfonia No. 10. Gershwin’s “Lullaby” rounds out the program. Bloch's masterful “Concerto Grosso for String Orchestra and Piano Obbligato” with Ann Stephenson-Moe concludes the concert and the season.
The concert is sponsored by Nancy Gold and Bruce Lehman, and Leigh and Harvey Cohen.
In addition to these three concerts, the Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota will join forces with the Venice High School Orchestra, Christopher Riley, conductor, to present a free concert titled "Making Music Together" on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The concert is sponsored by the Music Performance Trust Fund with additional sponsorship by the Marie Beckman Declaration of Trust.
