VENICE — There’s good news for Sarasota County residents who want to live in a healthy place: They do.
And Charlotte County is pretty healthy, too.
According to CountyHealthRankings.org, Sarasota County ranks among the healthiest in the state in both health outcomes and health factors.
Charlotte County is also among the top counties in health factors but is in the middle range for health outcomes.
The website is part of the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
The purpose of the program is to provide “data, evidence, guidance and examples to build awareness of the multiple factors that influence health and support leaders in growing community power to improve health equity,” the website states.
Of the seven health outcomes factored into the rankings, Sarasota County bettered the state’s number in two (the percentage of people in poor or fair health and the percentage of low-birthweight babies) and tied it in one (the number of poor physical health days people experience).
Charlotte County’s number were worse than the state’s in all but one metric — low birthweight — in which they tied.
But both counties surpassed the state in measures of health factors that contribute to health outcomes.
Sarasota County had the better rating in 17 out of the 30 factors used in the rankings, while Charlotte County had seven and the state had six.
In health behaviors, the state had a lower percentage of smokers and people who drink excessively, as well as driving deaths that are alcohol-related.
Charlotte County had a far lower rate of sexually transmitted infections than the other two jurisdictions, while Sarasota County had a lower percentage of people who are physically inactive and a higher one with access to exercise opportunities.
Sarasota County was higher rated in five of seven clinical care metrics, with better ratios for primary care physicians, dentists and mental health providers; a lower number of preventable hospital stays; and a higher rate of flu vaccination.
It tied the state number for the percentage of people without health insurance. Charlotte County had the higher percentage of people getting a mammogram.
Sarasota County was superior in five out of nine social and economic factors, including a higher percentage of high school graduates and lower percentages of unemployment, children in poverty and children in single-parent households.
The state rate of people with “some college” was higher, while Charlotte County had the lower numbers for violent crime and injury deaths.
Among physical environmental factors, Sarasota County had cleaner air; no drinking water violations; and a lower percentage of people with a long commute to work who drive alone.
Charlotte County had a lower percentage of people with severe housing problems and the state overall had a lower percentage of people who drive to work alone.
Visit CountyHealthRankings.org to see the complete reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.