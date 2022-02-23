The pandemic had a noticeable and measurable impact on students and teachers as all were forced to transition to virtual education platforms and isolated learning experiences.
The results for many included mental and emotional health challenges. Arts education, especially, was compromised as teaching and learning of art, particularly music, became difficult, and in many cases non-existent during much of the shutdown.
As schools returned to live classroom scenarios, those still compromised most were music students. Vocal music programs suffered the greatest setbacks as students have been forced to sing behind masks – or not at all.
Numbers dwindled in school singing ensembles throughout 2020, 2021 and into 2022. Educators look for ways to rekindle interest and spark participation in vocal music programs.
In an effort to encourage greater participation and the embracing of multi-part harmony by students, the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys has partnered with the Association of International Champions in a Youth Outreach Program through a grant offered by Harmony Foundation International.
This grant has provided an opportunity to bring 2006 international quartet champions Vocal Spectrum to Sarasota to perform and work with students in the area.
This Youth Outreach Program is being offered as part of its 72nd Annual Show weekend (Feb. 25 & 26). Riverview High School, Venice High School and State College of Florida are participating in the program.
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. State College of Florida (Contact: Dr. Robyn Bell, Music Program Director, 7131 Professional Parkway, Sarasota, FL 34240. BellR@SCF.edu or call 941-752-5579
12:30 p.m – 1:30 p.m. Riverview High School, Sarasota County Schools (Contact: David Verdoni, choral music; david.verdoni@sarasotacountyschools.net, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231. call 941-923-1484
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Venice High School, Sarasota County Schools. Contact: Brittany Smith, choral music. brittany.smith@sarasotacountyschools.net; 1 Indian Ave., Venice, FL 34285. Call 941-488-6726.
Sarasota Chorus of the Keys
The history of the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys began in 1948 when it became a chapter of a national “a cappella” singing organization called the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA).
In recent times, SPEBSQSA was renamed the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS) and has its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. The BHS is a worldwide not for-profit organization with hundreds of chapters in the USA and Canada, and several foreign countries.
Currently, the Chorus of the Keys is a group of men who are permanent and seasonal residents of several Suncoast communities, rehearse and perform on a year-round basis, and present an annual show each February.
