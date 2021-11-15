SARASOTA — With Sarasota County commissioners switching the start of a special meeting Monday on redistricting, they finally selected a map that met with the approval of residents in attendance.
By a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Christian Ziegler dissenting, commissioners selected a map labeled Spitzer Alternative 1-A, the map prepared by their consultant in the redistricting process, Kurt Spitzer.
Saying Spitzer’s map is compact, concise and keeps communities of interest together, Commissioner Nancy Detert said, “This (map) tweaks what we did in 2019. I think this is the map we should go with.”
What Detert didn’t mention was that while Spitzer’s map moves district boundary lines, it affects the fewest people — 1,500 according to one estimate.
The other two maps under consideration moved or disenfranchised significantly more people, according to analysis by R.N. Collins, an economist with experience in demographics.
Submitted by Sarasota attorney Brian Goodrich, his two maps would have allegedly disenfranchised 20,000 people in one instance and 57,000 in the other, according to Collins.
Critics claimed that both maps submitted by Goodrich were an attempt to protect the seat of Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who is up for re-election in 2022, although he has not yet filed for re-election.
Before commissioners voted, 14 residents spoke during the public hearing, imploring commissioners to adopt the Spitzer map as the one that did the least harm.
Before accepting the Spitzer map, Ziegler had moved to adopt one of the Goodrich maps but did not receive a second to his motion.
With a long-winded political soliloquy to explain his motion and ultimate dissenting vote, Ziegler said, “There’s a group of Democrats pushing for single-member districts, then pushing for a favorite map, then pushing for a Democratic candidate. I don’t want to be part of that process.”
All of the commissioners have complained about and expressed their distaste for single-member districts, alleging that it’s a scheme to make it easier to elect a Democrat to the commission.
Tuesday, commissioners formally approved the minutes from Monday’s meeting, which will then be advertised to notify the public of the selected map.
At their Dec. 7 meeting, commissioners will then acknowledge the proof of advertisement, which will then put the new district boundaries into effect.
