Regional fire training academy

Sarasota County broke ground on a regional fire training academy that will be located at 4000 Knights Trail Road in Nokomis.

NOKOMIS — In the coming years, Nokomis will have a state of the art regional fire training academy built by Sarasota County, but available for the entire region.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, we’ve seen the importance and the brotherhood of agencies coming together and helping each other, and this will be a place where we can do that in a realistic training environment,” Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins said.


Bailout training

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel train for bailouts at Station 5 in Sarasota. This is one of many things firefighter were train for at the new training academy in Nokomis.
Training

A Sarasota County firefighter practices a bailout when there are no ropes and only a ladder to leave a high-rise fire.
Sarasota County Fire bailout training

Sarasota County Fire Department conducts bailout training in the event a high-rise fire deteriorates quickly and personnel need to get out.
