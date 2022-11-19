NOKOMIS — In the coming years, Nokomis will have a state of the art regional fire training academy built by Sarasota County, but available for the entire region.
“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, we’ve seen the importance and the brotherhood of agencies coming together and helping each other, and this will be a place where we can do that in a realistic training environment,” Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins said.
The training academy, located at 4000 Knights Trail Road in Nokomis, will provide a central location for first responders to train on a 30-acre complex with classrooms, associated outbuildings and training props, a capital project document stated.
During a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Collins further explained the academy will have both indoor and outdoor spaces for training situations, such as towers to practice repelling and bailouts.
Despite being a Sarasota County project, the intent of the academy is to be available for all regional first responders and also police agencies.
State Rep. Fiona McFarland said it would be a “phenomenal” space to train in and will be good for the younger recruits to train with resources like the hydraulic rescue tool, better known as “jaws of life.”
Ron DiPillo, the executive director for Career, Technical and Adult Education at Suncoast Technical College, shared a story about being in a crash where most of the first responders went to the college and trained locally.
He said knowing they went to the college helped make him feel more comfortable in the situation.
“I know that the level of training they received in our program was more than just the basic training,” DiPillo said. “It was training that was going to save lives.”
Along with being a “world-class facility,” DiPillo said it will be an economic driver for the community as well, and joked he and Collins should’ve built a restaurant across the street.
Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Alan Maio said these types of facilities are necessary.
“One of the priorities of this board has been the safety of our community and those first responders who serve us,” he said.
In a year, the Sarasota County Fire Department, which has over 500 firefighters, responds to about 67,000 calls for service, Maio added.
“This facility is our way of saying thank you to them for all they have done for us and to help them a long time into the future,” he said about the resources to challenge and train firefighters.
State Rep. James Buchanan said the academy is an investment into the community and shared how he helped get state funding for projects like this.
Because of Maio’s background in the fire service and his dedication to first responders, County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said he will make a motion to name it the Al Maio Regional Fire Training Academy.
Currently in the design phase, construction for the training academy is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 with an anticipated completion for fall 2024. The completion would follow the Knights Trail Road infrastructure improvements.
