SARASOTA – Although the qualifying period for local candidates is nearly four months away, a crowded field is already shaping up for the three county commission seats up for election this year.
And most of those filing to run are doing so for Districts 3 and 5 in South County where seven people have indicated their intent to run.
The change to single-member districts in the county charter approved by voters in Nov. 2018 might be the reason for the increased interest. That change means candidates for commission seats will no longer need to run a county-wide race.
Instead, only voters in individual commission districts will vote in these races.
Voters in Districts 2 and 4 will wait until 2022 to vote on a commission candidate.
With Commissioner Charles Hines being term-limited out this year, that leaves his District 5 seat wide open, and four candidates have lined up to succeed Hines.
Those candidates are North Port Mayor Christopher Hanks; former Planning Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood; and Joseph Mason, an Englewood Realtor.
These three men will all square off in the Republican primary in August if they qualify in June.
The winner of that primary will take on Alice White of North Port, the only Democrat in the race currently in the November general election.
In District 3, former Venice Mayor John Holic and Harrison Zeffert, also of Venice, both Republicans, have filed to challenge incumbent Commissioner Nancy Detert, who would be seeking a second term in office.
Detert has not yet filed and did not respond to an email requesting a comment about her plans.
As in District 5, these candidates will also vie in the August Republican primary with the winner taking on Democrat Cory Hutchinson of North Port in the November general election.
In District 1 in North County, incumbent Commissioner Mike Moran is the only declared candidate, although the Supervisor of Elections’ website indicates that Fredd Atkins is also a candidate for the seat.
Atkins, a Newtown resident, is disqualified from running for the seat, due to the County Commission redistricting decision that moved Newtown into District 2.
But whom is running for which seat could change pending a trial on that redistricting decision in late April.
Atkins, along with two other Newtown residents, has filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Tampa challenging the redistricting decision as a violation of Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, claiming that the decision resulted in racial gerrymandering.
U.S. District Judge William Jung has April 27 as a trial date for the case.
