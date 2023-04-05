VENICE — Longtime Sarasota County leader Nancy Detert, who served in the Florida Statehouse and as a member of the Sarasota County Commission, has died, according to Sarasota County.
Detert, 78, died at her home Wednesday.
A county spokesperson announced her death around 8:15 p.m.
“It is with deepest regret and sadness that Sarasota County and the Board of County Commissioners must acknowledge the death of our dear friend and colleague Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert,” wrote Jamie Carson.
County officials said she died “peacefully” in her home on Wednesday; no foul play is suspected, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Detert served for decades as a Republican in Sarasota County, was elected to the School Board of Sarasota County Schools, and then the Florida House of Representatives along with the Florida Senate.
While in the Florida House of Representatives, she represented Sarasota County and a portion of Charlotte County.
She unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2006.
During her first year in the Florida Senate in 2008, Detert thought she might have made a mistake getting elected.
“It wasn’t what I thought it would be,” she told The Venice Gondolier‘s Bob Mudge in 2013.
It was lobbyists that she hadn’t anticipated, she said. But she got to work, becoming a proponent for foster care improvements and other ways to help children. Detert pushed the development of the reform package for the Department of Children and Families that was signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott.
The law promoted placing siblings in the same foster home; added a definition of “medical neglect” dealing with the failure to seek, allow or provide needed medical care; and created a critical incident rapid response team to investigate child deaths and other serious incidents.
It also required the removal of a child or the implementation of a safety plan if the child faces a present or impending danger, and provides benefits for children being sheltered by people they aren’t related to, the law states.
She had already served on the Sarasota County School Board from 1988-92 and in the Florida House from 1998-06.
She decided to run for the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners, winning the seat unopposed in 2016 and, with opposition, in 2020. She had said she wasn’t going to seek office again. She’d been working on affordable housing in recent years.
Detert went into public service after her own long career in finance, owning a mortgage company for 25 years. She’d been born and raised in Chicago but had lived in Sarasota County for more than 40 years.
Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler served on the Sarasota County Commission for four years with Detert.
“She was a refreshing elected official, always willing to stay strong to her principles and she never hesitated to tell you EXACTLY what she thought about an issue, without regard to how her comments would be written up by the media or how they may perform in a poll,” he wrote in a Twitter message Wednesday night.
He called her a “titan,” especially for South County.
“Nancy had humor, incredible institutional knowledge, a passion to serve and was a fighter that you would not want to be standing in the way of... This is a big loss for our County, State and Country. As I pray for her family, I hope they take comfort in knowing that Nancy is a true local legend who played a large role in shaping the best community in the country.”
The county said more details would be coming forward.
“Our focus right now is on supporting Nancy’s family and ensuring the continuity of government,” the county stated in a news release. “Details regarding forthcoming memorial services will be made public as information becomes available. We ask that the community respects the privacy of Nancy’s family and friends at this time.”
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.