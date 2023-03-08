VENICE — Drier-than-normal conditions have Sarasota County trying to get a jump on wildfire mitigation before fire season.
Fire season is weather-dependent and the weather has featured less rain than usual, so the level of concern is already heightened.
The county is already conducting prescribed burns, Sarasota County Fire Department Wildfire Mitigation Officer Jay Bailey said, something it usually starts later in the month.
Prescribed burns have ecological benefits but also reduce the risk of a wildfire spreading if one breaks out, he said. They’re being conducted around county preserves and the landfill for containment purposes.
A complicating factor for this fire season, he said, is the presence of debris from Hurricane Ian that’s in remote, inaccessible areas and can provide fuel for fires.
How dry is it? Too dry.
Sarasota County was at 507 on Tuesday on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the amount of moisture in the upper soil and duff layers. The index runs from 0 to 800, with higher numbers indicating drier conditions at more risk of fire.
High winds combined with those conditions to contribute to several fires in the region Friday, including one in North Port that shut down ramps on I-75 and forced the evacuation of a school and several businesses.
The public should be taking precautions now, too, Bailey said, by doing things such as clearing pine needles off roofs, cleaning out gutters and creating a “defensible space” around buildings — enough room for firefighters to get in with hoses to battle a blaze.
They can also help by not tossing cigarette butts out car windows and not stopping a hot car in a vegetated area for too long, Bailey said.
The heat from a catalytic converter, or even from a heavy mower, can start a fire, he said.
There’s currently no burning ban in the county, he said, and the state Forest Service is still approving burns, though with conditions. Anyone who conducts a burn should stay by it until the fire is cold to the touch, he said.
There doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight in the short term, Bailey said. Early forecasts show only a small chance of rain next week. Fronts this time of year, he said, are few and far between and typically bring dry air.
The summer will bring seasonal rains, but also the risk of lightning strikes.
Bailey urges the public to report any smoke or fire that seems out of place, even if they think it might be a prescribed burn.
The department posts its burns on social media, he said, and the public can call 941-861-5000 to check on a burn.
Charlotte-DeSoto Editor Garry Overbey contributed to this story.
