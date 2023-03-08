North Port fire

North Port firefighters battle a brush fire Friday afternoon off Toledo Blade Boulevard — after high winds made small fires bigger.

VENICE — Drier-than-normal conditions have Sarasota County trying to get a jump on wildfire mitigation before fire season.

Fire season is weather-dependent and the weather has featured less rain than usual, so the level of concern is already heightened.


Charlotte-DeSoto Editor Garry Overbey contributed to this story.

