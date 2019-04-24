SARASOTA -- Deputies in Sarasota County and across the state of Florida will be monitoring school zones this week to increase public awareness about the safety of students traveling to and from school.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Operation School Zone Safety initiative from April 22 through April 26 in partnership with the Florida Sheriffs Association, according to a news release.
Officials are reminding drivers to look out for children walking, riding their bikes and getting on and off buses in neighborhoods and busy roadways.
While school crossing guards are in place to maintain the safety of pedestrians, motorists should use extra caution and obey speed limits, the release said.
“Drivers should always be vigilant and never allow distractions to take their eyes off the road,” said Sheriff Tom Knight, in a statement. “The greater risk is not to your wallet but to the life and safety of a child, so slow down and pay even closer attention when driving before and after school.”
Throughout the week, the Sheriff’s Office will post safety reminders on electronic sign boards in active school zones and high traffic areas.
Traffic laws will be strictly enforced, with special attention given to bicycle and pedestrian violations, and drivers failing to stop for school bus signals, the release said.
Motorists must stop for all school buses when the stop sign is out and lights are flashing, even if the bus is on the opposite side of the street, unless a raised or grassy median divides the road.
