SARASOTA COUNTY -- Sarasota County's Public Utilities Department is asking the community to conserve water.
According to Public Utilities' Director Mike Mylett, there is ample water supply for customers in unincorporated Sarasota County. But, as Florida moves into the dry season, conservation will help ease any potential impacts to the system.
"Our customers do not need to worry about a water shortage. We are simply asking them to partner with us by using best conservation practices," he said.
The Peace River Manasota Regional Supply Authority, which serves Charlotte, Desoto and Sarasota counties, along with the City of North Port, announced their water treatment facility is being impacted due to rehabilitation work which began in spring.
That, combined with multiple utilities making repairs to their distribution systems and increased water demand, is why they are asking all of their regional customers to conserve water.
UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability Director Lee Hayes Byron added that year-round water conservation is also vital and can help mitigate potential impacts during the dry season.
"It's important to pay attention to outdoor activities like following watering restrictions and ensuring your irrigation system is functioning properly, as well as indoor activities like watching for toilet leaks," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.