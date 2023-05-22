SARASOTA — Fresh off the award of a $201.5 million Housing and Urban Development block grant last week, Sarasota County is the recipient of a $14.5 million grant for the Alligator Creek restoration project.

Alligator Creek in South Venice is an 11-square-mile tidal creek with headwaters near East Venice Avenue and flowing southeasterly into Lemon Bay, north of Englewood.


   

Email: barbara

richardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments