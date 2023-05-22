Alligator Creek meanders through South Venice and empties into the northern part of Lemon Bay. Since the early 1970s, it is also part drainage canal. Scientists say there are ways to make it more natural.
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium staff catch fish in Alligator Creek as part of a data collection project in this 2022 photo. The effort is part of the Alligator Creek Stream Restoration Project.
PHOTOS PROVIDED
Alligator Creek meanders through South Venice and empties into the northern part of Lemon Bay. Since the early 1970s, it is also part drainage canal. Scientists say there are ways to make it more natural.
SARASOTA COUNTY MAP
A detailed map of Alligator Creek in South Venice shows water quality monitoring stations where samples are withdrawn.
SARASOTA — Fresh off the award of a $201.5 million Housing and Urban Development block grant last week, Sarasota County is the recipient of a $14.5 million grant for the Alligator Creek restoration project.
Alligator Creek in South Venice is an 11-square-mile tidal creek with headwaters near East Venice Avenue and flowing southeasterly into Lemon Bay, north of Englewood.
The new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant for transformational habitat restoration and coastal resilience program will help a county project “to mitigate the past negative impacts of the urbanized Alligator Creek and restore vital ecological habitats,” according to a county news release.
That program is committing $265 million to 38 projects in several states to improve coastal ecosystems.
Sarasota County has already committed $1.4 million to the project which is currently in the design phase. Plans call for construction to begin next year.
The goal of the project, similar to one occurring at nearby Dona Bay, is to reconfigure about 42 square acres to improve water quality by reducing nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphates flowing into Lemon Bay.
It also seeks to reduce sediment accumulation, restore a more natural hydrology, reconnect to adjacent wetlands, and increase access to low-salinity habitats improving the variety of fish species using the creek.
“The Alligator Creek Stream Restoration project is an outstanding opportunity for Sarasota County to demonstrate that stream restoration via natural channel design is feasible in Florida,” Sarasota County Public Works Stormwater Environmental Utility Manager Amanda Boone said through the release.
“The restoration extends beyond the stream, restoring wetlands and upland habitats. Fisheries are an important part of Florida’s economy, and our restoration effort is intended to bolster habitat for important fish species,” Boone added.
Also involved in the project is Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, whose scientists began monitoring and sampling key fish species in 2021 in the creek to establish baseline date before the start of the project.
They will continue to assess the effect of the restoration project on the health of these species during and after completion of the project.
“The health of these fish populations is a direct indication of the creek’s water quality, which is why we’re focusing our efforts on monitoring these species,” Dr. Nate Brennan, Mote’s Alligator Creek restoration project manager,” said through the press release.
Sarasota County commissioners are expected to accept the award and make the appropriate budget allocations in mid-June.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.