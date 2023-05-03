VENICE — The three hospitals in Sarasota County rated in the spring patient safety grade report from The Leapfrog Group all earned an A, and the three hospitals in Charlotte County all received a C.
Leapfrog is an independent group that evaluates about 3,000 hospitals twice a year across a variety of measures of patient safety, from infections to staffing to falls and injuries.
The grades are published in the spring and fall to inform the public about participating facilities' efforts to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.
The latest report was released Wednesday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has achieved the top mark in every assessment since it began participating in 2016, while HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital earned its 17th A grade.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital extended its streak of A grades to 22. HCA Englewood got a B in the first Leapfrog report and has received an A ever since.
Only AdventHealth Daytona Beach, which has earned straight A's from the start, has a longer streak.
In Charlotte County, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte saw their grade drop from a B last fall to a C, while ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda received a C for at least the seventh consecutive time.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital, in Arcadia, wasn't graded.
BY FACILITY
• Sarasota Memorial was rated above-average in 27 measures, average in two and below-average in only three: Clostridium difficile infections, collapsed lungs and blood leakage.
“Sarasota Memorial has been the Suncoast region’s safety-net hospital for almost a century, and the commitment of our hospital staff, physicians and volunteers to this community has never been greater,” SMH-Sarasota campus President Lorrie Liang stated in a news release.
SMH's grade was for its Sarasota campus only. SMH-Venice has been in operation for less than two years and isn't yet eligible to be graded.
SMH-Sarasota also just received another five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It's the only hospital in Florida to earn the agency's highest rating every year since the system was implemented in 2016, according to the release.
"I am glad the challenging work of our staff has been consistently recognized by CMS and The Leapfrog Group," Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President/CEO David Verinder stated in the release.
• HCA Doctors Hospital was rated above average in 24 measures and below average in eight.
The low ratings were for sepsis infection after surgery; falls causing broken hips; communications about medicine and about discharge; specially trained ICU doctors; communications with doctors and with nurses; and the responsiveness of staff.
"I am grateful for our team and what they do every day to serve our community,” said Robert Meade, CEO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, in a news release.
• HCA Englewood was rated above average in 22 measures and below average in six, with data not available for four.
Its below-average ratings were for communications about medicine and about discharge; staff working together to prevent errors; effective leadership to prevent errors; specially trained ICU doctors; and communications with doctors.
“Achieving 22 straight A’s for patient safety reflects the work of our physicians and caregivers who show up for our patients with exceptional care every day," said CEO Steve Young in a news release. "Patient safety is at the heart of our commitment to providing high-quality care."
• HCA Fawcett was rated above average in 16 measures, average in two and below average in 14.
Below-average marks were for MRSA infections and infections in the urinary tract; surgical site infections; sepsis after surgery; serious breathing problems; harmful events; falls and injuries; falls causing broken hips; collapsed lungs; communications about medicine and about discharge; communications with doctors and with nurses; and the responsiveness of staff.
"HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is committed to providing our patients high-quality health care services," Communications & Community Engagement Director Alexandria Benjamin said via email. "This is evident in our most recent national recognition from Healthgrades as America’s Top 50 Hospitals for Surgical Care. Recognitions like this are very important to us as we move forward with our safety agenda."
• ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte was rated above average in 15 measures and below average in 16, with no data in one.
Below-average marks were for surgical wounds splitting; death from serious treatable complications; blood leakage; accidental cuts and tears; harmful events; dangerous bed sores; falls and injuries; falls causing broken hips; collapsed lungs; dangerous blood clots; communications about medicine and about discharge; specially trained ICU doctors; communications with doctors and with nurses; and the responsiveness of staff.
• ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda was rated above average in 16 measures, average in two and below average in 12, with data not available in two.
Its below-average marks were for accidental cuts and tears; harmful events; dangerous bed sores; falls and injuries; falls causing broken hips; dangerous blood clots; communications about medicine and about discharge; specially trained ICU doctors; communications with doctors and with nurses; and the responsiveness of staff.
The ShorePoint facilities didn't respond to a request for comment.
Of the nearly 3,000 hospitals evaluated nationwide, 29% received an A, 26% received a B, 39% received a C, 6% received a D and less than 1% received an F, according to The Leapfrog Group.
Statewide, 35.4% of Florida's hospitals earned an A, down from 39.3% in the fall, dropping it from 10th to 11th among the states and the District of Columbia.
Learn more at HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
