HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
PHOTO PROVIDED
Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has earned another A from The Leapfrog Group and another five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

VENICE — The three hospitals in Sarasota County rated in the spring patient safety grade report from The Leapfrog Group all earned an A, and the three hospitals in Charlotte County all received a C.

Leapfrog is an independent group that evaluates about 3,000 hospitals twice a year across a variety of measures of patient safety, from infections to staffing to falls and injuries.


Fawcett

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital’s Leapfrog safety grade dropped from a B last fall to a C in a report released Wednesday.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments