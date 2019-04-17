SARASOTA COUNTY — Sarasota County will host a free and open to the public Water Quality Summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.
The summit, which will be in the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally.
The summit’s goal is to enhance the community’s understanding of local and state efforts to address water quality issues. The summit will focus on the science of water quality and current local and state government programs and policies. It will also address ways the community can make a difference with suggestions for individuals, business and neighborhoods.
“Water quality is a priority issue both locally and across the state,” said Lee-Hayes Byron, director of Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability. “We look forward to this opportunity for discussion with our residents and business who care so deeply about our local waters.”
Sarasota County earns national award for litter preventionSARASOTA COUNTY — Keep Sarasota County Beautiful, a program managed by Sarasota County’s Solid Waste Department, recently earned the President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, an honor that recognizes the county’s ongoing efforts to keep public spaces clean and litter-free.
Established in 1987, Keep Sarasota County Beautiful is one of 600 KAB affiliates nationwide that inspires and educates the community to take action every day to beautify and protect the natural environment.
According to KSCB Executive Director Wendi Crisp, the program’s success is due to the hundreds of volunteers who work hard every year to make their community a better place.
“Volunteers are the backbone of our program. They take pride in their community, and the president’s award reflects their dedication, passion and hard work,” Crisp said.
As part of their efforts, KSCB hosts three county-wide cleanups throughout the year, including the Great American Cleanup, Liberty Litter Cleanup and International Coastal Cleanup and coordinates efforts with Sarasota County’s local adopt-a-road program.
Nationwide, the Great American Cleanup engages more than five million volunteers every year, and serves as the nation’s largest community improvement program. Locally, the cleanup will take place 8-11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at locations throughout Sarasota County.
Learn more at SCgov.net.
