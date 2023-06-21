Nox

Nox, a Belgian Malinois, died after a medical episode last week.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its police dogs.

Nox, a Belgian Malinois, “died unexpectedly” after a medical episode last week, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman announced “with a heavy heart” on Wednesday night .


   
0
0
0
1
0

Load comments