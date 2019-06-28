By GREG GILES
News Editor
A Sarasota County man arrested in October 2018 in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Sergio Hostins, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
On October 9, 2018, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was notified when construction workers found Hostins deceased, near a home being remodeled in Naples.
Through investigation, Collier County detectives learned a green Subaru Forester was seen at the home where the body was recovered. Through continued investigation, they contacted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office regarding Hostins, who was reported missing along with his green Subaru Forester. Sarasota County detectives and crime scene personnel recovered a latent fingerprint from evidence at the home, which identified Daniel Davenport as a possible suspect.
Sarasota County detectives interviewed witnesses and seized evidence from two homes in Sarasota County which confirmed Davenport’s connection to the murder. Davenport and Hostins met online and were together on October 4, inside Hostins’ apartment on Medici Court in Sarasota. No one else was present and Hostins was never seen again.
Davenport was arrested in Orlando only 10 days after the incident took place. In May 2019, he was found guilty of murder, fraud and motor vehicle theft.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Anthony Carter, 36, 100 block of Washington St., Osprey. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Nicole Adkins, 37, 200 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Shawn Anthony Rice, 34, 1000 block of North Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000, five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (including methamphetamine, alprazolam, heroin and buprenorphine) and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Mryon Ames, 53, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Nicholas Brucker, 26, Englewood, Florida. Charge: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $7,500.
Guy Maltese, 49, 400 block of Cerromar Lane, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (Charlotte County), failure to appear. Bond: none.
Matthew McCarthy, 39, 200 block of Nightengale Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Wendy Watson, 31, 3000 block of Odessa Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.