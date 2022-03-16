The Sarasota County Clerk's Office will be taking part in a statewide initiative to help residents get back their suspended license for a reduced fee.
The initiative is scheduled to run from Thursday to Saturday.
Karen E. Rushing, Sarasota Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller, issued a press release on Wednesday to publicize "Operation Green Light." The program helps those with a "suspended or revoked driver’s license" pay off overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while "saving up to 30 percent in collection agency fees."
“This has been another difficult year for everyone and we understand money is tight,” said Rushing in the release. “If you have an overdue traffic ticket or court fee that has been passed on to a collections agency, or have a suspended or revoked driver’s license, we want to help you save money and get back on the road by paying your fines in full, or establishing an affordable and customized payment plan."
State law requires the Clerk and Comptroller’s office to turn over unpaid tickets and other outstanding court fines and fees to outside collection agencies after 90 days, according to the press release.
However, during Operation Green Light, the Clerk and Comptroller has been authorized to waive these collection agency fees for anyone who pays off their court obligations in full, or signs up for an affordable, customized monthly payment plan.
"Providing excellent customer service is our primary goal and we hope many people will take advantage of Operation Green Light this week,” said Rushing.
The Clerk and Comptroller’s office will also help customers who are eligible to reinstate their suspended driver’s license.
Customers wanting to participate in Operation Green Light can do so on the following dates and times with two convenient Sarasota County locations:
Operation Green Light is available to anyone with outstanding fees, fines and court obligations issued in Sarasota County. Anyone interested can contact the Sarasota County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s office either online at www.SarasotaClerk.com or call 941-861-7400.
