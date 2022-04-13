VENICE — Just as improvements begin to River Road, Sarasota County commissioners approved new work for 192 acres at the intersection of it and East Venice Avenue.
A venture called North River Marketplace has been filed by BG North River Marketplace, a Tampa firm formed in 2021.
The application seeks to start the critical area plan for the location and acts as a bridge in Sarasota County between the comprehensive plan and the development of the property, county planner Everett Ferrell told commissioners in a brief presentation.
As such, it represents the first step in a long process before development begins.
Besides a 5-acre property on the north side of East Venice Avenue and North River Road, the remainder of the study area at that intersection is bounded by Lee Road to the west and Stoneybrook at Venice to the south.
The study area does include the Hazeltine Nurseries property and its owners will be involved, attorney Bill Merrill, representing the applicant, assured Commissioner Ron Cutsinger.
The application for a critical area plan study emphasizes that eventual comprehensive plan amendments and rezone petitions will only involve about 52 acres owned by the applicant at the intersection of the two roads.
Merrill told commissioners that a mixed-use project encompassing both residential and commercial uses was contemplated for the property.
“I think it’s a great process and defines the uses for that area,” Cutsinger said.
He made the motion to approve the process following the brief public hearing at which no one other than the applicant appeared.
Only Commissioner Nancy Detert, who lives in the area, opposed the project, citing a litany of reasons, including how crash-prone River Road was.
“This is just too big of a bite for me to swallow,” she said.
