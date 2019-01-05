SARASOTA — Since the tenure of former County Administrator Jim Ley, sustainability has been a key word in the vocabulary of county officials. And their commitment to that concept continues to earn the county plaudits.
This week, the county announced its latest commendation for sustainability with the Materials Management team winning a 2018 Green Supply Chain award for the second straight year.
“I’m very proud of their efforts, and their continued dedication to saving money and providing the highest level of service,” said Jeff Lowdermilk, executive director of the county’s General Services Department, through a press release.
The county’s material’s management division has fully embraced environmental stewardship, which is one of general services’ organizational goals, Lowdermilk added. As part of the division’s efforts to promote and practice sustainability, they have made strides in eliminating waste, through recycling and joint collaboration with key suppliers and vendors.
The recognition was announced in the current issue of Supply and Demand Chain Executive, a trade publication. Each year, the magazine recognizes those companies and organizations that make sustainability a core part of their supply chain operations, and work to achieve measurable sustainability goals while reducing waste.
The county’s press release noted that incorporating sustainability into the department’s operations “… has resulted in cost savings and waste reduction benefits.”
“Sustainability isn’t just a lofty goal we are trying to achieve as a community,” UF/IFAS Extension Services Director Lee Hayes Byron said through the county’s press release. “It’s something we put into practice every day throughout our organization, and this latest award reflects how Sarasota County is leading by example.”
