VENICE — From their past discussions about joining with Charlotte County on a beach renourishment project for Manasota Key, it seemed fairly apparent that the Sarasota County commissioners would give their approval.

On Tuesday, they did just that, unanimously selecting an option that would extend the project boundaries northward from the county line to Blind Pass Beach.

“This is insanely complicated,” Commissioner Alan Maio said, making the motion to proceed. “Option two needs to roar ahead.”

But Maio didn’t want to lose sight of a third, more expensive option proposed by staff that would include the next six homes north of Blind Pass Beach, adding in his motion that staff should continue to investigate that option as long as it didn’t hinder progress on the proposed project.

That option, which calls for trucking sand in due to the presence of hard bottom in the Gulf, could cost from $5.8 million to $14 million depending upon the width of the beach area renourished according to staff estimates.

Option two, which carries an estimated $8.1 million price tag, will extend Charlotte’s proposed project northward another 1.63 miles and include 50 homes.

With the selection of Option two, county staff will now begin to negotiate an interlocal agreement with Charlotte County for the project, create a capital improvement project and develop a funding strategy, Matt Osterhoudt, director of Planning and Development Services told commissioners.

Two other associated tasks, developing erosion control lines and negotiating construction easements with property owners, will be more difficult and take more time, Osterhoudt added.

Charlotte hopes to begin the project in November after the conclusion of turtle nesting season.

While the county has an estimated price tag for its share of the project, it does not yet have a funding strategy, nor what the cost will be to individual property owners who benefit from the project.

But Osterhoudt indicated that the funding strategy the county used two years ago for a project on Siesta Key could serve as a model for this project. That strategy used a combination of funding from the state, tourist development taxes and assessments on individual property owners.

Charlotte County is third on the current list for state beach grant funding and expects to receive $12.5 million this year for its project.

Addressing criticism commissioners had received during open to the public, Commission Chairman Charles Hines said, “This isn’t something we do all the time…. This is still very unique to this county.”

Commissioner Nancy Detert added that she wanted to make sure that everyone, meaning property owners, were aware of what the costs were going to be.

Earlier in the meeting, during open to the public, Manasota Key Association President Jackie Ruthman reminded commissioners that the members of the organization had mixed opinions about the project with no clear majority either way.

