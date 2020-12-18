SARASOTA — A Sarasota County School District employee was arrested after special agents seized child pornography files from his home.
Stanley Roderick Fetsch, 42, was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement on one count of promotion of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.
The Sarasota County School District website listed his title as “video producer for the Education Channel.” A school district spokesman said he was hired as a broadcast cable technician and essentially worked as a studio hand.
“He had very limited access, if any, to kids,” spokesman Craig Maniglia said. “He was never unsupervised, there was always someone with him.”
Fetsch was hired by the school district in April 2019 and was put on administrative leave Oct. 31, when the district was notified of the law enforcement investigation.
FDLE agents arrested him on a court-ordered arrest warrant Wednesday, after forensic examinations of Fetsch’s computer devices uncovered previously possessed videos of prepubescent children involved in sex acts.
The school district is working toward termination of his employment.
He was booked into the Manatee County jail and was extradited to Sarasota County on Friday.
“Due to Fetsch’s association with minors, additional victims may exist,” the FDLE said in a news release.
Anyone with information about Fetsch is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center at (239) 278-7170.
