By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District is facing a nearly $9 million deficit, drawing criticism from some School Board members who say overspending has led to funding cuts that are impacting its classrooms.
The board passed its tentative budget Tuesday in a 3-2 vote, with School Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler dissenting.
A final vote on the tentative budget will take place after a public hearing.
The hearing is set for 5:15 p.m. July 30 in the board chambers, located at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.
Robinson pointed out that additional costs may cause the approximately $9 million deficit to rise. He raised concerns about services and programs being cut from schools, noting that Garden Elementary in Venice, which dropped to a C grade this year, would be losing its home school liaison.
“We’re going to have to cut even more in the future because we won’t be able to continue with the path of deficit spending,” Robinson said.
Ziegler stressed the proposed budget does not address the district’s overspending, and said the board benefited from a longtime conservative policy that required them to maintain a minimum 7.5% fund balance.
That policy was changed at a June 4 meeting to align with the state’s method of calculating fund balances. School districts using the state’s calculation are required to retain a fund balance of at least 3 percent.
School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said the deficit spending was mainly due to the unusually small increase in the base student allocation last year. School districts only received an additional 47 cents per student, and Sarasota County Schools ended up losing about $23 per student.
“We’re digging our way out of this,” she said.
Most of the district’s operating budget goes toward funding salaries, Goodwin said, noting the district would’ve had to layoff teachers and staff in order to avoid deficit spending this year.
The district also had to share local referendum money with charter schools, which contributed to the overspending, she added.
District officials predict that charter schools will have received a total of $57.9 million this year, according to district spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy.
Charters are expected to receive even more next year — a total of $62.7 million — which is due to a projected enrollment increase of 478 students and increased state funding, Whealy said.
Ziegler noted establishing a zero-based budgeting process would help tackle the the district’s spending problems.
Superintendent Todd Bowden said at a May 21 meeting that he was interested in implementing a zero-based budget next year, which would require the district to provide penny-by-penny justification for all funds requested.
“I think that really allows us to properly vet every single dollar,” Ziegler said. “We need to start at the core, with our educators, to support our classrooms and make sure we’re not top heavy on the administrative side.”
