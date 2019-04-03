SARASOTA – The Sarasota County School District is reminding students and families about its mental health resources in the wake of three recent suicides connected to the Parkland and Newtown school shootings
“With this week’s passing of two former Parkland students and a Sandy Hook parent affected by loss, we are reminded of the need for extended services not only in schools, but throughout the community,” said Superintendent Todd Bowden, in a statement.
“Suicide is a complex dynamic that requires many prevention efforts, including attention from school staff, families and communities,” he added. “We are thankful to Barancik Foundation for providing our students access to the Crisis Text Line should they need to speak with a counselor whenever they need one.”
Crisis Text Line, a confidential 24/7 service, provides immediate support to those in distress. Students can text ‘HERE4U’ to 741741 to be connected with a trained counselor.
The service is available to all students in Sarasota County through a grant from Barancik Foundation, according to a district news release. Signs are displayed in school bathrooms, media centers and hallways to remind students of the service.
The National Association of School Psychologists recommends the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as an alternate resource available to students and families.
By calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), students have 24-7 access to counselors.
The Association also offers free online resources for families in both English and Spanish.
