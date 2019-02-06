SARASOTA — For parents wanting to send their children to a school outside their district, school choice gives them the option to select any public school in Florida.
Sarasota County Schools is now accepting school choice applications from parents across the state for possible assignment to one of its public schools, if space is available.
Potential students cannot be subject to an expulsion or suspension, according to a news release from the district.
Applications started Monday and run through March 4. Parents will be notified of choice assignments in April.
Available seats at some schools may be limited to certain grade levels if those schools are near enrollment capacity for those grades.
The complete list of schools open to school choice is available at www.SarasotaCountySchools.net.
Students living in Sarasota County who are applying for an assignment will not be displaced by applicants living outside the county, the release said.
An online application must be completed. Parents who need assistance accessing or submitting an online application can contact the Office of School Choice at 941-927-9000, ext. 32255.
Parents whose children receive their choice school will be responsible for providing transportation to and from school.
Some schools may host open houses or other parent information events, the release said. Parents can visit the websites of schools on the “open list” or contact those schools for more information.
Other educational choice options, such as charter schools, magnet schools or magnet programs do not require the completion of a school choice application, according to the release.
Students interested in these district school choice options should contact the school or program directly if interested.
