SARASOTA — Predicting a majority of Sarasota County School Board members were aiming to fire him at a Tuesday night emergency meeting, Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced Monday night he would resign his position.
The move came a year and a half after he'd been hired by the board, and less than a week after two newly elected School Board members were sworn onto the board.
At its Nov. 22 meeting, Board chair Karen Rose called for setting the emergency meeting, saying she wanted to discuss terminating Asplen's contract.
"I was contacted about working out a mutually agreeable separation from the School District shortly after last Tuesday's board meeting at which the motion to terminate my contract was made," states a letter signed by Asplen and addressed to "our Sarasota County Schools employees, families, and community."
District officials sent the letter out by email Monday night.
"Though my wife and I were highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil by last Tuesday's motion, after much reflection over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board, as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable," Asplen wrote.
Asplen wrote that he did not want to "be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community. I want the Sarasota County School District to heal; I desire for our community to be at peace."
He said he would work "respectfully and constructively with the board to achieve an acceptable resolution to my employment separation," and asked that "all attending the meeting do so with the same spirit in mind."
Asplen thanked the district's teachers, administrators, school support staff, the SC/TA Union and business and community leaders business and community leaders.
Rose made a motion to set a special meeting Nov. 22, a few minutes after a swearing-in ceremony for two newly elected School Board members, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli, and Bridget Ziegler, who had been re-elected. The three ran on a combined ticket.
According to Asplen's contract, amended in August, about a year after his hiring date, the board could terminate his contract without cause with a 4-1 vote.
To hold the special meeting, board members voted 4-1, with School Board Member Tom Edwards voting no.
While the Sarasota County School District's board is nonpartisan, this year's election took on an overt political track with Enos, Marinelli and Ziegler on a conservative platform that was supported by many Republicans - including Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Issues that were debated included policies surrounding public comments at board meetings, the accusation of teaching "critical race theory," vetting textbooks, library books and other teaching materials, and the previous board's battle with the governor over COVID-19 protocols in 2021.
During an evaluation before new members came on board, both Rose and Ziegler were critical of Asplen, criticizing him for a column he wrote that was published by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
Still, Asplen received “highly effective” grades on 8 out of 10 of his grading standards, with “effective” grades in the other two when all the board’s evaluations were tallied.
In his letter, Asplen wrote of the district's Strategic Plan that has "focused us on an even stronger trajectory for the success of our students, despite the outside noise that often overshadows the vision. Division and hostility have never been part of my leadership fiber. This is why I have always held that our school district could collectively rise above the noise, and 'do the work.'
"If I have one request, please do better by your next Superintendent; allow that individual to freely be the instructional leader focused on student achievement, not dragged into the quagmire of the political arena. With all due respect, please do not allow that to be Sarasota’s legacy," Asplen wrote.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Sarasota County Schools district offices, 1960 Landings Blvd, Sarasota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.