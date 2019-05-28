SARASOTA — With the notion of privatizing the county’s bus system dead, Sarasota County commissioners are now seeking other ways to provide the service at less cost to the general fund.
On Wednesday afternoon, they took the first step as Mark Aesch, CEO of TransPro Consulting in Tampa led them through a presentation on innovations in transit services across the country, and his initial analysis of the Sarasota County Area Transit operations.
Aesch is the technical expert hired by the county to advise them on improvements to the system while achieving cost savings.
SCAT’s current operating budget is $30 million with $21 million coming from the general fund interim SCAT manager Rob Lewis told commissioners. Most of the remainder comes from state and federal grants. Riders contribute a paltry $1.3 million through fares.
Aesch’s noted that it’s typical that transit systems are subsidized by local governments, but his analysis, revealed some eye-popping numbers for commissioners.
To find the true cost of the subsidy, Aesch and his team looked at SCAT’s service hours and the ridership and found that in 2018 the average subsidy per service hour was $73.05. That amounted to an average subsidy of $7.01 per customer.
Going further, the consultants then examined the subsidy for each route during each operating hour. For underperforming routes, the subsidies were staggering.
Route 28 in North Port during the 8-9 p.m. hour has a subsidy of $250.25 per customer for that time period. But, during 3-4 p.m. hour, the subsidy is only $17.24 as more people use the bus at that time.
By comparison, a bus running Route 7 in more congested downtown Sarasota during the 8-9 p.m. hour has a $18.29 subsidy, which jumps to $3,255 an hour later as fewer people get on the bus. During the 3-4 p.m. hour, that same route has a subsidy of $2.94 per rider.
“We’ve got to stop the bleeding,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler observed at one point in the presentation.
Commissioners, especially Mike Moran and Ziegler, appeared intrigued by the idea of partnering with entities such as Uber as is being done in Pinellas County and Dallas as a way to achieve savings.
Pinellas, Aesch told commissioners, is funding the service through the elimination of underused routes.
Additionally, he said, the Federal Transit Authority is moving in the same direction, adding that just Wednesday morning, the agency had announced the availability of $9.7 million in grants for programs similar to the pilot program in Dallas.
There, Dallas Area Regional Transit has partnered with Uber to offer curb-to-curb connections in a specific geographic area.
Aesch will return before commissioners on July 7 with alternative solutions for them to consider.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
