Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight announced Thursday will not seek another term as sheriff. His present term officially ends January 2021.
“The sheriff’s office is bigger than Tom Knight,” Knight said Thursday in a telephone interview, describing himself as wanting to “practice what I preach.”
After leaving the Florida Highway Patrol after a long career with that agency, Knight was 45 when he first ran for sheriff in 2008 as a Republican candidate. He began serving as the county’s 10th sheriff in 2009.
Recently, he said he began questioning whether he could maintain the energy levels for another four years that being sheriff requires.
“It’s not a political office, it’s an elected office,” Knight said.
Besides law enforcement, he views the sheriff as making a commitment to the community at large.
‘Great job’
“During his tenure as sheriff, Tom Knight has done a great job for the citizens of Sarasota County and has made it a better and safer place to live through his public service,” said Charles Hines, a friend and a Sarasota County Commissioner.
“As a county commissioner, he has been very good to work with and has been proactive and innovative in his thinking when dealing with many issues, including but not limited to, homelessness, 911 operations, jail populations and intelligent policing,” Hines said. “He’ll be sorely missed and everyone in Sarasota County owes him the debt of gratitude.”
Former county commissioner Christine Robinson, now with the business Argus Foundation in Sarasota, said: “The bottom line is we can feel safe in Sarasota County because of him.”
Knight built a reputation for his innovative law enforcement and leadership, Robinson said.
In 2009, Knight and command staff met with the local faith community and Salvation Army and established the first jail-based addiction recovery pods in the Southeast United States. His efforts were featured on a Fox News report with Geraldo Rivera. A goal is for corrections personnel to work with outside agencies and service providers that will help inmates successfully re-enter the community and reduce recidivism.
The program’s success expanded into additional specialty jail pods, such as those for inmate veterans and those suffering from mental health issues.
Knight also worked to wipe out local opioid “pill mills” by collaborating with county commissioners to pass specific ordinances to disrupt businesses that created vital links within criminal ecosystems. The county’s pill mill ordinance became a model for the state legislation in 2018.
He also launched the agency’s “Rightful Policing Strategy” program, aimed at building trust, understanding and mutual respect among law enforcement and Sarasota County teens.
“Today’s youth may be the key to improving the relationship between law enforcement officers and their communities, and keeping the peace in critical situations,” Knight said in a prepared statement.
“If we miss that opportunity to connect, it could be lost for years to come.”
Dione Ramos, president of the North Port Area Republican Club, praised Knight and his efforts to fight opioid abuse.
“I wish him the best,” Ramos said. “We owe him a debt of gratitude.”
Among first responders, whether facing a hurricane or a SWAT response or any other dire situation, Knight worked well addressing emergencies with other agencies, said Brian Gorski. Gorski is now chief of the South Manatee Fire and Rescue District, but he also served as chief of the Sarasota County fire department and the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
“He’s done a lot for Sarasota County,” Gorski said.
What’s next?
Knight doesn’t know and hasn’t decided what tomorrow will bring. He does know he’ll be working at something, possibly with children or for a nonprofit.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Knight’s parents settled in Venice where he grew up and graduated from Venice High School.
Knight’s law enforcement career started with the Sarasota Police Department in 1987. Within two years, he joined the Florida Highway Patrol and spent the next 20 years with the agency, reaching the rank of major and serving in five FHP troops from Miami to Tallahassee.
Knight and his wife Tracy have two grown daughters, Emily and Elizabeth.
