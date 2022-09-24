SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has a "Most Wanted" list, and it contains people with charges ranging from drug possession to vehicular homicide.
All of this, and more, can be found on the agency's smartphone app.
The Sheriff's Office recently added three people to its list, which now totals 11 people who are wanted dating back to 2018.
A majority of the list includes a mugshot, name, date of birth, last known location and the criminal charges.
Apart from viewing the Most Wanted list, users can also access a list of people in jail, submit a tip, see where sex offenders live in the county and more on the application.
Below is a list of the Sheriff's Office most wanted:
• Michael Evans, 38, last known address 2200 block of Jo An Drive in Sarasota. Charged with vehicular homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft and armed burglary.
• Yordano Perez, 34, last known address 2600 block of Osage Road in Venice. Charged with two counts threat to bomb or false report of bomb or explosive of mass destruction, failure to appear for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage.
• Gregory Swain Jr., 30, last known address 1700 block of Carver Street in Sarasota. Charged with trafficking cocaine, sale of cocaine, unlawful use of two-way communication device, and sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Christina Martindale, 41, last known address 700 block of West 17th Avenue in Bradenton. Charged with probation violation and failure to appear for possession of cocaine.
• Javaris Hayes, 35, last known address 2900 block of North Maple Avenue in Sarasota. Charged with failure to appear on possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, drug possession with intent to sell and resisting arrest.
• Juan Diaz, last known address 8300 block of Osprey Road in Englewood. Charged with failure to appear on use of computer to solicit a child to commit sex act and traveling to solicit a child to commit sex acts. He was originally arrested in 2018 during Operation Intercept V and he failed to show up for court.
• George Acosta-Mata, 33, last known address 2000 block of Hillview Avenue in Sarasota. Charged with probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
• David Campos, 36, last known address 1000 block of Lewis Avenue in Sarasota. Charged with cruelty toward child by allowing minor to engage in sex act.
• Stephen Berkes, last known address 3700 block of Caledonia Lane in Sarasota. Charged with failure to appear on sexual battery.
• Marc Brediger, last known address 800 block of North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. Charged with DUI with serious bodily injury and DUI with property damage.
• Diego Vasquez-Vasquez charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under 16 and cruelty toward child. He uses the alias "Carlos Alvarez-Toala" and may have left the country.
