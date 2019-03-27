SARASOTA — So you’ve never attended a Civics 101 class sponsored by Sarasota County, but you are curious about how county government works?
In celebration of National County Government Month in April, Sarasota County Neighborhood Services is offering a four-day Government Operations Symposium to give residents insight to how their local government operates.
A scaled down, one-day version of the symposium will also be offered to South County residents who don’t want to make the trek to North County, but that event is in danger of cancellation.
The separate one-day South County event is scheduled from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 4 at the R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Lunch will be included.
But Miranda Lansdale with the county’s Neighborhood Services offices said that the Venice session is in danger of cancellation if the required number of registrations is not reached by tomorrow.
So far, Lansdale said, they have received six registrations, but organizers need 15 people for the event to go forward.
During the event, taking place from April 16-19 at various government buildings in North County, residents can learn first-hand about the functions of county administration, the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, the clerk of the circuit court and county comptroller, the property appraiser, the tax collector, the supervisor of elections, and the sheriff.
The same agencies will make presentations at the Venice session.
The presentations will focus on each agency’s role and how they all work together to provide the services resident’s property taxes support.
For example, just like the independent Congressional Budget office, did you know that county government has its own oversight authority that monitors the activities of the county commission and county staff?
That’s just one of many topics that residents will learn about during the event.
The four daily symposiums will run from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch on your own. Residents can choose to attend all four days or just single days, but must register for each day they plan to attend.
To register for any session, included the Venice mini-symposium, go to the county’s Neighborhood Services website (https://www.scgov.net/government/planning-and-development-services/planning-and-zoning/neighborhood-services) where a link to each one the events is available.
For more information, call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
