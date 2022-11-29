Snook Haven flooded

Snook Haven Restaurant, coined as having an Old Florida feel, was submerged in water as the Myakka River flooded after Hurricane Ian.

VENICE — The Sarasota County Commission will consider reopening Snook Haven at a Dec. 13 meeting.

Both the Snook Haven Park and restaurant, which is owned by Sarasota County, have been closed since Hurricane Ian.


Snook Haven sign

Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice experienced flooding from the Myakka River after Hurricane Ian.
