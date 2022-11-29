VENICE — The Sarasota County Commission will consider reopening Snook Haven at a Dec. 13 meeting.
Both the Snook Haven Park and restaurant, which is owned by Sarasota County, have been closed since Hurricane Ian.
On the Myakka River at 5000 E. Venice Ave., the location had more than 4 feet of water for an extended period of time due to flooding from the river caused by the hurricane.
Venice Pier Group is the concessionaire for the restaurant and also operates Sharky's on the Pier, Fins at Sharky's and Siesta Beach Eats.
The restaurant group and Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources have been in discussions about the future of the restaurant following the flooding.
PRNR is proposing to amend Venice Pier Group's contract to extend services until early 2024 and allow them to make remediation and replace furniture, fixtures and equipment to resume food services, a news release stated.
"We know Snook Haven Park and the Riverfront Restaurant is a beloved place in Sarasota County, and we have been exploring all options to safely reopen,” said Nicole Rissler, director of PRNR. “Venice Pier Group is a valued partner that has served this park since 2013. We look forward to maintaining our long-standing relationship working with them through the transition of the park's reopening.”
According the news release, Venice Pier Group will remediate the storm and flooding damage and restore the restaurant, kitchen, deck and dining areas.
The contract amendment will also enable PRNR to credit the restaurant group for repairs and remediation against concession compensation due to the county.
“After such a devastating storm, we’ve worked hard with Sarasota County and are happy to come to an agreement that allows us to bring back the Ole’ Florida historic beauty to the restaurant while allowing the county to move forward with the scheduled remodel slated for 2024,” Venice Pier Group President Justin Pachota said. “We are beyond thrilled to share this fantastic news with our community. We’ve always had a passion for running Snook Haven restaurant and we are grateful to be able to open Snook’s doors again very soon.”
