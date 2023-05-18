Ron Cutsinger

Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger

VENICE — When the Sarasota County and North Port city commissioners got together for the first time since 2019, it was what happened at the conclusion of the meeting that generated applause.

County Commission Chairman Ron Cutsinger announced the county was the recipient of a $201.5 million community development block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.


   
