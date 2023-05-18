VENICE — When the Sarasota County and North Port city commissioners got together for the first time since 2019, it was what happened at the conclusion of the meeting that generated applause.
County Commission Chairman Ron Cutsinger announced the county was the recipient of a $201.5 million community development block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We’re very, very pleased and looking forward to seeing how this money will be used,” Cutsinger said. “A lot of good will be coming out of this.”
Cutsinger didn’t elaborate with details, but those came from the county later in the afternoon.
The funds are from HUD’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery and mitigation efforts. Sarasota County will create the Resilient SRQ program, according to a county press release.
The county will conduct an unmet needs assessment and develop an action plan over the next several months. The plan will detail projects and programs to best meet the unmet needs in Sarasota County identified in the assessment.
The projects will be designed to primarily assist low- to moderate-income households and fall into the categories of housing, restoration of infrastructure, economic revitalization and mitigation according to the release.
Prior to Cutsinger ending the meeting with that announcement, commissioners heard presentations on topics each jurisdiction felt was worthy of interest.
MOBILITY ON DEMAND
Mobility on Demand, the county’s innovative endeavor to make the county’s bus system more efficient and less costly proved to be the topic generating the most interest as all nine commissioners extolled the service.
“Never in our wildest dreams did we think that it would be so successful in such a short time,” Commissioner Mike Moran said.
North Port Mayor Barbara Langdon called the service a “boon to the city.”
“Residents I’ve talked to, they love mobility on demand,” Langdon added.
But all five of the city’s commissioners had a similar suggestion for SCAT Director Jane Grogg — expand the service into downtown Wellen Park.
“You may see a demographic shift in Wellen Park that might lead to more demand,” Commissioner Phil Stokes said.
Grogg acknowledged that studying demand for service to that area of the city was on her radar.
Stokes also suggested implementing a trolley service like the one to Siesta Key would be beneficial to the city as well.
“We’re going to need something like this as the city continues to grow,” Stokes said.
Mosquito management also drew quite a bit of interest with all five city commissioners telling Mosquito Management Manager Wade Brennan that a task force was needed now to update a study that was done years ago.
Brennan responded that he would need direction from the county commission to do that.
Other presentations the nine commissioners heard were about the county’s efforts to promote affordable housing, growth patterns in the city, the new aquatic center and a new interchange on Interstate 75 between Yorkshire Street and Raintree Boulevard.
