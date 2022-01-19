SARASOTA COUNTY — Coinciding with the celebration of Florida Arbor Day on Friday, Sarasota County will launch its fifth annual "TreeQuest" scavenger hunt.
The TreeQuest begins on Jan. 21 and will run for two weeks at select county parks while highlighting the importance of trees and their benefits.
“TreeQuest gives residents an opportunity to reflect on the natural beauty of the trees that share our community,” said Marguerite Beckford, commercial horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. “Plus, we’ve added some information on each tree species so participants can learn about all the resources trees provide.”
While National Arbor Day is celebrated at the end of April, several states celebrate have their own days. Florida's Arbor Day lands on the third Friday of January because of the year-round growing climate.
TreeQuest is part of Florida's celebration and brings information through a family-friendly contest.
Participants play for a chance to win prizes by using clue cards to search for tagged trees at two of Sarasota County's parks: Nokomis Community Park, 234 Nippino Trail, Nokomis; and Red Bug Slough Preserve, 5200 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
The tree tags tell the participants that they have found the right tree species, and each tag has facts specific to that type of tree.
Participants who find all trees on a clue card can then submit their answers online using a clue submission form found online.
For more information about TreeQuest and to participate, visit
