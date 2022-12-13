SARASOTA – It took all of three minutes for Sarasota County commissioners to approve the reopening of the popular Snook Haven off North River Road at 5000 E. Venice Ave.
As part of its consent agenda Tuesday and without discussion, commissioners unanimously approved reopening the restaurant and park that has been closed since Hurricane Ian.
The restaurant and park were under more than 4 feet of water from Myakka River flooding due to Hurricane Ian, preventing county staff from inspecting the site for damage for an extended period of time.
Following the storm, Venice Pier Group, which operates the restaurant under an agreement with the county, told county officials they wished to make the necessary repairs and replace furniture, fixtures, and equipment to resume food services.
By Tuesday’s action, commissioners agreed to waive the competitive requirements of the county’s procurement code to extend the concession agreement with the Venice Pier Group and for the remediation and restoration of the restaurant portion of the concession area at Snook Haven.
The concession agreement will be extended through April 7, 2024 under the approval granted by commissioners Tuesday.
All the repairs are estimated to cost $175,000 to be paid by Venice Pier Group. In return, the group will receive a credit on their base rent and percentage of sales due the county under the agreement.
“Snook Haven restaurant is widely popular and a successful small business,” Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler wrote in a memo to commissioners. “The Concessionaire has been an excellent partner and the County recognizes the benefit for continuation of services at the park until commencement of the CIP project.”
Venice Pier Group President Justin Pachota spoke to The Daily Sun about the situation earlier.
“After such a devastating storm, we’ve worked hard with Sarasota County and are happy to come to an agreement that allows us to bring back the Ole’ Florida historic beauty to the restaurant while allowing the county to move forward with the scheduled remodel slated for 2024,” Pachota said.
He said they are "beyond thrilled" on the news.
“We’ve always had a passion for running Snook Haven restaurant, and we are grateful to be able to open Snook’s doors again very soon,” Pachota said.
