Snook Haven flooded

Snook Haven Restaurant, coined as having an Old Florida feel, was submerged in water as the Myakka River flooded after Hurricane Ian.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA – It took all of three minutes for Sarasota County commissioners to approve the reopening of the popular Snook Haven off North River Road at 5000 E. Venice Ave.

As part of its consent agenda Tuesday and without discussion, commissioners unanimously approved reopening the restaurant and park that has been closed since Hurricane Ian.


