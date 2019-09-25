SARASOTA — Amid suspicions of and distrust about motives, Sarasota County staff at the direction of county commissioners have begun a series of meetings to solicit residents’ input over three proposed maps changing commission district boundaries.
Two meetings have already occurred — one in District 3 in Venice, the other in District 1 in Sarasota — with three others over the coming week.
North Port residents — and those living in Englewood too — can attend and register comments from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
Additionally, residents can make comments at www.scgov.net/redistricting until Oct. 1.
Commissioners directed that staff conduct one meeting in each commission district so the public could view the alternative maps created by the county’s consultant on the redistricting effort, Kurt Spitzer and Associates of Tallahassee.
Following a decision by the county’s voters last November to change to single-member districts, Commissioner Nancy Detert in February broached the idea of redistricting to equalize the population in each district, ideally about 83,000 in each district according to Spitzer.
Under the new system, only voters in a particular district will select their representative, instead of a previous countywide vote.
Still, critics have charged that the effort is fraught with ulterior motives, claiming that commissioners are trying to protect their incumbency or redistricting to protect the Republican Party’s decades-old control of the County Commission.
Critics have also urged commissioners to wait until after the 2020 Census is completed when better population data is available. Commissioners must redistrict in 2021 following the census.
Those fears were fueled when four of the five commissioners admitted they had spoken with Spitzer via telephone about the maps before they were revealed publicly. Moran was the only commissioner who did not speak with Spitzer.
“These community meetings provide a patina of transparency to a process that began with private phone calls between four commissioners and the Tallahassee consultant and will end with maps drawn to protect incumbents their hand-picked successors,” wrote community activist and critic Gabe Hament responding to an e-mail for a comment.
Once public input is closed on Oct. 1, commissioners will then consider that input at their Oct. 7 meeting, and decide which map or maps they will advertise for a public hearing on Nov. 5. Commissioners will select a map on that date.
By statute, commissioners can only redistrict in odd-numbered years.
