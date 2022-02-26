ENGLEWOOD — With unanimous direction to proceed with negotiations, the proposed location for the new Sarasota County Administration Center is changing again.
On Wednesday, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis presented the Sarasota County commissioners with a proposal from Benderson Development Company to swap a piece of land the county owns at the north end of Nathan Benderson Park for a property just off Fruitville Road.
The park property is about 7 acres and is encumbered by an easement to the company, while the Fruitville property is 9 acres. No money would be exchanged in the swap according to the proposal.
The new site is in the vicinity of the Fruitville Public Library, east of Interstate 75.
With just under four years remaining for the county’s occupancy of the current administration center at 1660 Ringling Blvd. in downtown Sarasota, timing for design and construction of the new building still works even with the swap, Deputy County Administrator Steve Botelho told commissioners in response to a question.
“We just want to make sure we’re designing on the right parcel,” Botelho said.
When it became clear that maintenance and repairs for the existing building were too costly, commissioners previously decided to build a new administration center on a vacant plot of land the county owns at 1301 Cattlemen Road.
That property was once the site of the county’s Planning and Development Services Department, but the building was later demolished.
Moving to the Fruitville site allows the county to retain the 1301 Cattlemen Road site for future needs, which was an important consideration, Botelho said. Also, he added, the county had no plans to use the park property.
Several commissioners noted the ease of access the Fruitville site would give the public with its proximity to Interstate 75.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, of Englewood, said it took him almost 90 minutes to get to Wednesday’s meeting.
“I’m an enthusiastic supporter," Cutsinger said. "This makes all the sense in the world.”
Commissioner Nancy Detert also mentioned the amount of time it takes to drive from South County to the current administration building.
“It is appealing,” Detert said.
In her remarks, Detert also reminded commissioners that the meeting rooms at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center were almost being forgotten.
“We need to balance our meetings to serve the residents of Englewood, North Port and Venice,” Detert said.
With unanimous direction, county staff with begin negotiations with Benderson to draft a contract that will come back to commissioners at a later date.
