Movie star Blythe Danner and Mark Famiglio, founder of the Sarasota Film Festival, at the 2019 event.
SARASOTA — The 2023 Sarasota Film Fest opens Saturday evening with the film “Cirque du Soleil Without a Net” at 6 p.m. at Sarasota’s Municipal Auditorium.
For film buffs, March 25 to April 2 is the most special week of the year — the opportunity to overdose on feature films, educational films, documentaries on all manner of topics, and narrative films filmed in the U.S. and internationally in countries from Australia to Ukraine.
There also are comedy shorts, “coming-together” documentaries, family connections, nature and environment shorts, late night shorts, LGBTQ shorts and many shorts filmed in Sarasota and other places in Florida.
Festival films are being shown at Burns Court, Cinebistro, Rise Above Center and Sarasota’ Municipal Auditorium.
Consider that most are being show just once so one really needs to study a physical program book (some may be available at Venice Art Center, which hosted a festival preview party this past Monday).
That this is the festival’s 25th anniversary is more cause for celebration by founder and president Mark Famiglio and his hundreds of partners, supporters and volunteers as well as the many superstars who have been guests over the years.
The stars include people like Jacqueline Bisset, Kenny G, Rita Moreno, Blythe Danner, Anne Heche, Steve Guttenburg, Rory Kennedy, Stanley Tucci, Olympia Dukakis, George Hamilton, Sophia Loren, Cloris Leachman, Jane Seymour, Chevy Chase, Peter Bognoavitch, Mariel Hemingway, Geena Davis, Gene Simmons, Richard Dreyfuss, Jon Voigt, Robert Altman and many more.
The opening night film at 6 p.m. March 25 is “Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net” and the closing night film is “On a Wing and a Prayer” at 3 p.m. on April 2.
Film festival is more than films
Roma Downey will be featured at two special events. She will be at Bookstore 1 in Sarasota to sign books at 11 a.m. on April 1. At 1 p.m. that day, she will appear at Bijou Garden Cafe, 1287 First St., Sarasota.
Tickets for regular screenings are $18, centerpiece films $30, spotlight films $23, opening and closing night films $50.
A Cinephiloe pass to all of the main late, spotlight and centerpiece films is $1,200, and a virtual pass to all the films on the virtual festival list is $250.
For $40, one can be an independent film supporter and receive a 10-percent discount on tickets and merchandise.
