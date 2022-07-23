Sarasota Film Society sets schedule, July 23-28 By From JOSHUA GOODNOUGH Sarasota Film Society Jul 23, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarasota Film Society offers variety of films July 23-28 at Burns Court cinemas in Sarasota and at Lakewood Ranch Cinema in Lakewood Ranch.Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota, FL 34236 Box Office Recording: 1-941- 955-3456. Tickets available online at filmsociety.orgFire Of Love (103 min. PG) — Daily: 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (No Showings July 27 and 28)WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (135 min. PG-13) Daily: 2:15 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:45 p.m. (No Showings July 27 & 28)MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (125 min. PG) Daily: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. (No Showings July 27 & 28)Lakewood Ranch Cinemas — 10715 Rodeo Drive #8, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. Phone: 1-941-364-8662 Box Office Recording: 1-941-955-3456Tickets available online at www.filmsociety.orgDC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS (115 min. PG) July 28: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m. NOPE (145 min. R) Daily: 10:40 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:40 p.m.Saturday only: 10:40 p.m.WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (135 min. PG-13) Daily: 10:10 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7:10; Saturday only: 9:50 p.m.THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (125 min. PG-13 Daily: 10:50 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; Saturday only: 10:20 p.m.MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU (97 min. PG) Daily: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.; Saturday only: 9:40 p.m.ELVIS (170 min. PG-13) Daily: 9:50 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; Saturday only: 10:30 p.m.; No 1 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m. on July 28TOP GUN: MAVERICK (141 min. PG-13) Daily: 10:20 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Saturday only: 10:10 p.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Schools police department enforces, educates students Three ordained into priesthood Venice boy fighting cancer Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Schools police department enforces, educates students Three ordained into priesthood Venice boy fighting cancer Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
