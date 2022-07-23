Sarasota Film Society offers variety of films July 23-28 at Burns Court cinemas in Sarasota and at Lakewood Ranch Cinema in Lakewood Ranch.

Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota, FL 34236 Box Office Recording: 1-941- 955-3456. Tickets available online at filmsociety.org


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments