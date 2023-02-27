PORT CHARLOTTE — A Sarasota man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly messaged a minor and arranged a sexual encounter.
Kenneth Devon Fordham, 35, has been charged with two counts each of lewd and lascivious battery of a minor, using a computer to lure a minor along with traveling to meet a minor after luring through computer.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office credited an Uber driver for tipping them off to Fordham's alleged activity, leading to his arrest the same day.
“This is a great example of someone who recognized something wasn’t right and made the choice to report it," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a Monday news release. "Without that Uber driver’s intuition and action, who knows how long this would have gone on."
The driver contacted CCSO on Saturday, after driving a 13-year-old client to Microtel Inn and Suites on Tamiami Trail. He said he asked about her age and why she was traveling so far, in part because she wore school clothing similar to what one of his own family members wore to school.
The juvenile allegedly replied a relative of hers paid her fare to the Microtel.
According to authorities, the driver saw the juvenile enter a white Cadillac. The driver was later identified as Fordham.
Fordham and the juvenile were separated for questioning after they were located by deputies. The suspect invoked his right to remain silent and was placed under arrest.
The juvenile was taken to a CCSO office for a forensic interview, where it was allegedly learned that Fordham had communicated with the juvenile over social media since last month.
According to authorities, the juvenile said Fordham was aware of her age and had arranged at least two other meetings at motels before involving sexual activity.
Fordham is being held at Charlotte County Jail on $1.7 million bond. He is due to return to court on March 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.