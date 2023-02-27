Kenneth Devon Fordham

Kenneth Devon Fordham

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — A Sarasota man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly messaged a minor and arranged a sexual encounter.

Kenneth Devon Fordham, 35, has been charged with two counts each of lewd and lascivious battery of a minor, using a computer to lure a minor along with traveling to meet a minor after luring through computer.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments