SARASOTA COUNTY — A Sarasota man was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Livingstone Street during a red pedestrian light, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release. 

A Venice woman, 77, was driving her sedan southbound in the right lane of U.S. 41 approaching a green traffic light at Livingstone Street around 9:20 p.m. as the man, 33, was crossing.

The woman struck the man with her vehicle.

The man's next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation. No names have been released.

