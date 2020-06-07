SARASOTA COUNTY — A Sarasota man was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Livingstone Street during a red pedestrian light, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
A Venice woman, 77, was driving her sedan southbound in the right lane of U.S. 41 approaching a green traffic light at Livingstone Street around 9:20 p.m. as the man, 33, was crossing.
The woman struck the man with her vehicle.
The man's next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation. No names have been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.