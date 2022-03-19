SARASOTA COUNTY — Local agencies serving homeless and housing services will soon see additional funding after Sarasota/Manatee Continuum of Care (CoC) was awarded $1.4 million.
“The reason that we received this award is because of all of the hard work from our service providers in our area,” said Chris Johnson, the CEO of Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.
Each year, Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness submits an application on behalf of Sarasota/Manatee CoC for the Continuum of Care Competition run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The competition is open to over 388 Continuum of Care groups across the country and supports communities with funding for local agencies to carry out housing services and meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness.
Sarasota/Manatee CoC was awarded $1,401,441 from the FY2021 competition.
This was the highest level of funding the local CoC has received since the inception of the CoC program.
He said the data submitted to receive the money was possible because of the help from service providers throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.
“It’s a collaborative effort across the community,” he said.
The money will help connect people without housing to case managers that will then support in finding secure housing.
The services that will benefit provide a way to get people back on their feet through housing while also helping to create self-sufficiency.
Johnson mentioned one of the main services that the money will go toward is permanent supportive housing for those who cannot go to work because of their mental health, disability or those with higher barriers in general.
“We prioritize for those that are harder to serve,” Johnson said. “Help those that really need it.”
