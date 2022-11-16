Editor’s Note: Full Leapfrog reports weren’t available at press time. A more detailed story will be in Saturday’s edition.
VENICE — With one exception, area hospitals either maintained or improved their hospital safety grades in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group ratings.
Only now-closed ShorePoint Health Venice saw its grade go down, to a B after four consecutive A’s.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Englewood Doctors Hospital each received an A. For the Sarasota facility, it was an improvement from a B in the spring report.
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte got a B grade, a one-letter grade gain for ShorePoint.
ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda was rated a C, the same as in the spring.
This grading period marks the 10th anniversary of the program, according to a news release that reports improvements in a number of areas that the company’s survey monitors.
Falls and incidents of objects unintentionally left in a body after surgery have both declined by 25%, while methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus infections (22%), central line-associated bloodstream infections (43%) and clostridioides difficile infections (8%) have all decreased as well.
More than 16,000 lives have been saved as a result, it says.
According to the release, 30% of hospitals received an A, 28% received a B, 36% received a C, 6% received a D and 1% received an F. The figures don’t add to 100% due to rounding.
The 10 states with the highest percentages of A hospitals are New Hampshire, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maine, Pennsylvania and Florida.
No hospital in the District of Columbia, North Dakota or Vermont earned an A.
For more information about safety grades, including details on individual hospital grades and state rankings, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.