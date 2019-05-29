Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) is halfway toward the approval of a rezoning for its Venice facility, at the southeast corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads.
The Venice City Council voted 7-0 to send a proposed rezoning ordinance on to second reading and a final vote in two weeks.
The ordinance won’t actually change the zoning of the property, just allow the existing zoning, put in place when the site was to become a shopping center, to accommodate a hospital instead.
The Planning Commission had sent the ordinance on to the Council with a unanimous recommendation of approval.
The Commission also approved a site-and-development plan and special exception for height, contingent on the rezoning ordinance being adopted. Those don’t need the Council’s approval.
The ordinance also came with the backing of the Sorrento Ranches Home Owners Association, whose president, Bob Burrus, said that SMH’s decision to convene an advisory board of area property owners should become a model to follow.
Even Tim Montgomery, a member of the board who said he had some concerns about the project, said he fully supported it.
He said that any runoff on the property should remain on the property and asked if a “hospital zone” similar to a school zone could be created with reduced speed limits and noise.
He also questioned why the city would pay to install a sewer line that would connect the hospital to the eastside treatment plant. The Council had voted earlier in the meeting to authorize a study of it.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said the line would serve the hospital and other development and provide redundancy if an existing line fails. The hospital will use a county line until a new Venice line becomes available, but in either case will be sending its wastewater to the city’s treatment facility.
Attorney Dan Bailey said SMH will pay its share of the line.
Project engineer Melanie Smith said the hospital is covered by Southwest Florida Water Management District stormwater permits for construction and operation and will comply with them.
Architect Steve Jackson said SMH would like to have a traffic light at its entrance off Pinebrook Road but it’s not the hospital’s decision, and neither it nor the city has the authority to change the speed limit.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• discussed not permitting future Brew Bashes. It deferred making a decision about the event, and the Seafood Festival, pending a survey of downtown merchants.
• approved ordinances updating the Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule and Long-Range Schedule of Capital Projects.
• approved an ordinance dissolving the Economic Development Advisory Board until it’s reinstated.
• approved an ordinance modifying the city’s utility capacity charges.
• approved budget amendments totaling about $2.35 million.
• heard updates from Jean Trammell, chair of the Historic Preservation Board and Public Art Advisory Board.
• appointed Elizabeth Mogford to the Construction Board of Adjustment and reappointing Student Member Jonathan Allen to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• presented the Venice Legacy Award to the Redlin Family in honor of Carol Lynn “Carolyn” Redlin.
You can view the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab.
