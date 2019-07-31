By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) is among select company, thanks to high scores in the handling of nine procedures and conditions, according to U.S. News & World Report.
It’s one of only 57 facilities nationwide, among more than 4,500 analyzed, to be ranked “high performing” in all nine: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement.
It also was named high performing in the specialty of orthopedics.
Only two other Florida hospitals achieved the distinction: Cleveland Clinic Weston and Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville, both of which are part of a hospital group.
U.S. News ranked SMH as the best hospital out of 11 in the Sarasota/Bradenton region and No. 8 in Florida.
“We are proud to set the benchmark for care in our community, not just for our success in managing the most difficult cases, as with the orthopedic specialty ranking, but also for the more common treatments needed by the majority of patients who entrust us with their care,” said Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder in a press statement.
Most of the data used in compiling the annual report pertain to the treatment of patients on Medicare. Factors include survival rates, safety and nurse staffing.
“Older patients are at greater risk — they tend to have higher incidence and severity of comorbidities [additional illnesses] upon admission and illnesses that are more advanced than those of younger patients,” the report states. “The quality of care of over-65 patients is generally regarded as indicative of a hospital’s capabilities.”
Patient experience, as measured by post-discharge surveys, wasn’t considered in the hospital rankings. SMH got four stars in four of the measures, including overall satisfaction ad willingness to recommend the hospital; three stars in four measures, including staff responsiveness; and two stars in two measures, including room cleanliness.
The overall ranking was three stars.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) was recognized as high performing in treating heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and below average in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart bypass surgery and lung cancer surgery.
It wasn’t rated in any specialty but only 165 facilities were. More than 1,400 were ranked in at least one procedure or condition.
VRBH’s total patient experience score was one star. It got two stars in three measures, including overall satisfaction and satisfaction with discharge information, and one star in seven measures, including willingness to recommend the hospital, communications with doctors and nurses and room cleanliness.
To read the report, visit: TinyURL.com/y53hjlox.
