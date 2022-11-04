At left is the original Sarasota Hospital, as it opened in 1925, while at right are the two hospitals in the current Sarasota Memorial Health Care System: the Sarasota campus, top, and Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, which opened a year ago.
SARASOTA — Tuesday was the 97th anniversary of the opening of Sarasota Hospital, a 32-bed facility that was the county’s first modern hospital.
Today, the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System includes two acute-care hospitals, with one planned for North Port, where it operates a free-standing ER, and a "network of urgent care clinics, outpatient centers and physician practices that stretch from North Port to east Manatee County," a news release states.
The system manages more than a million patient visits a year, the release states.
Recent additions include Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, which opened in November 2021; the Radiation Oncology Center on its University Parkway campus; and the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute on the main campus in Sarasota.
Future plans include the North Port facility, for which no timeline has been announced; the opening of an additional patient wing on the Venice campus; and a new behavioral health pavilion and outpatient cancer pavilion on the Sarasota campus; as well as continued growth of outpatient services throughout the county, the release states.
A timeline of the system's growth over the years is at bit.ly/3NvmNkK.
