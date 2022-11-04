SMH then and now

At left is the original Sarasota Hospital, as it opened in 1925, while at right are the two hospitals in the current Sarasota Memorial Health Care System: the Sarasota campus, top, and Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, which opened a year ago.

SARASOTA — Tuesday was the 97th anniversary of the opening of Sarasota Hospital, a 32-bed facility that was the county’s first modern hospital.

Today, the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System includes two acute-care hospitals, with one planned for North Port, where it operates a free-standing ER, and a "network of urgent care clinics, outpatient centers and physician practices that stretch from North Port to east Manatee County," a news release states.


