SARASOTA — It's been a good week for Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
On Tuesday, it earned multiple honors on U.S. News' 2022-2023 “Best Hospitals” list, including being named No. 1 in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port region and No. 6 in Florida.
Then on Wednesday, it was named a five-star hospital by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
SMH has received both accolades numerous times, and is the only hospital in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties to achieve a five-star CMS rating.
U.S. News named SMH among the 50 best hospitals for rehabilitation for people recovering from serious injuries and debilitating diseases and for specialized urology care, according to a news release.
It was also designated a “high performer” for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, as well as in 15 out of 20 widely performed procedures and conditions common among Medicare patients, the release states:
• Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
• Aortic valve surgery
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
• Colon cancer surgery
• Diabetes
• Heart attack
• Heart bypass surgery
• Heart failure
• Hip replacement
• Kidney failure
• Knee replacement
• Lung cancer surgery
• Prostate cancer surgery
• Stroke
• Transcatheter aortic valve replacement
“We are honored to once again be included in this prestigious list and recognized in such a wide range of specialties, conditions and procedures," SMH President and CEO David Verinder said in the release, giving credit to "our team of physicians, nurses and staff …."
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital was recognized as high-performing by U.S. News in six procedures or conditions: heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, hip replacement, knee replacement and COPD.
ShorePoint Health Venice, under its former name of Venice Regional Bayfront Health, was listed as high-performing in stroke and COPD.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital didn't achieve high-performer status in any procedure or condition.
U.S. News evaluates nearly 5,000 hospitals each year.
"Having two specialties rank among the 50 best in the United States, and receiving high performing ratings in a third specialty and 15 widely performed conditions/treatments demonstrates the value Sarasota Memorial delivers to our community," SMH-Sarasota Campus President Lorrie Liang said in the release.
See U.S. News’ “Best Hospitals” rankings at: bit.ly/3PH6cuA
SMH is the only Florida hospital to earn a five-star CMS rating every year since the system was implemented in 2016, according to an SMH news release. Just 33 hospitals nationally have done it.
Less than 14% of the more than 4,500 hospitals evaluated this year did it, including just 15 in Florida.
HCA's facilities in Sarasota and Englewood both earned four-star ratings while ShorePoint Health Venice, as VRBH, got two stars.
The ratings are based on quality measures in five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience and timely and effective care, the release states.
“Our repeated recognition across multiple hospital rating organizations is a testament to the work of our staff and physicians,” Verinder said in the release.
The 2022 CMS Star Ratings are at: bit.ly/3oEi98e.
