With the groundbreaking for its new Venice facility behind it, Sarasota Memorial Hospital turns its attention back to the nitty-gritty of getting the project formally approved by the city.
The Venice Planning Commission will consider three petitions for SMH-Venice on Tuesday: for a zoning amendment, a special exception and a site-and-development plan.
Last September the City Council approved a pre-annexation agreement amendment waiving Venetian Gateway standards for signs and architectural features. It also agreed to let site preparation go forward on SMH’s promise to restore the land to its original condition if additional needed approvals aren’t obtained.
The project includes a 110-bed hospital, a 28-unit emergency department, a medical office building, a parking garage, parking lots and related structures. Construction will take about two and a half years at a total project cost of more than $400 million.
The 65-acre site was annexed into the city in 2002 and acquired by SMH in 2005 several months after it was rezoned to Planned Commercial Development (PCD) as the future location for a shopping center.
SMH got the Planning Commission’s approval of a site-and-development plan for medical offices in 2012 but the approval was challenged by Venice Regional and the project was later abandoned.
SMH was awarded a state certificate of need for a Venice facility in December of 2016 but resolving an administrative challenge tied it up until last summer. It was finally able to break ground in early April.
In its proposed zoning amendment the hospital is asking for modifications to a number of PCD standards, largely relating to parking and landscaping. The amendment would also need the Council’s approval.
The purpose of the special exception is for the construction of a hospital in a PCD district, where it’s permitted but not as a right. The a site-and-development plan locks in the layout of the project.
The Council doesn’t have to OK the special use or the a site-and-development plan, but they’re both contingent on its approval of the zoning amendment.
Also on the Planning Commission agenda are annexation petitions for the 214-acre Hurt-Knights Trail Road Property and the 319-acre Rustic Road Property, in North Venice.
The Council approved pre-annexation agreements for both parcels Tuesday.
Representing the property owners, attorney Jeff Boone said development petitions have already been filed for the Rustic Road land but there are no near-term plans to develop the other acreage.
The Planning Commission meets Tuesday, May 7, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, including backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. You can access the meeting online there as well.
