Sarasota Memorial Hospital Sarasota

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has campuses in Venice and Sarasota.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

Editor's Note

Full Leapfrog reports weren't available at press time. A more detailed story will be in Saturday's edition.

VENICE — With one exception, area hospitals either maintained or improved their hospital safety grades in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group ratings.


